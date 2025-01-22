Heartwarming Hamilton family moment revealed after Ferrari welcome

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a heartwarming family moment during his test debut with Ferrari at their private circuit Fiorano.

The seven-time world champion's long-awaited debut in red is finally upon us, with Hamilton arriving at Ferrari's factory in Maranello on Monday.

Ferrari have released several glimpses into Hamilton's first day with the team, from being pictured in a sharp Ferramango suit, to meeting staff members alongside team principal Fred Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

However, fans' patience was finally rewarded with a picture of Hamilton in a red racesuit following an official Ferrari release.

The Tifosi emerged in full-force to welcome Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has made his Ferrari F1 debut

Hamilton tests Ferrari for first time

Not only did Hamilton debut in red this week, but the 40-year-old is also set to be reunited with an old friend and former physiotherapist Angela Cullen, who is expected to form part of Project 44.

Hamilton finally took to the track on Wednesday at Ferrari's private circuit, Fiorano, where he got behind the steering wheel of the SF-23 as part of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) rule for 2025.

However, nothing could prepare the champion for the greeting from the Tifosi, who flocked to witness Hamilton's debut in their hundreds.

After he completed his first laps in a Ferrari car, Hamilton stepped out onto the track to wave to the fans who had gathered to watch the champion's historic test.

Hamilton was not alone, however, on his first day in a Ferrari, with his mother Carmen Larbalestier also attending to celebrate her son's team switch.

Lewis Hamilton with his mother Carmen Larbalestier

The champion's mother was spotted capturing the iconic moment with the Tifosi on her phone, the latest proud moment after decades of F1 success for her son.

Hamilton will make his full Ferrari debut in the 2025 car at pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26, and will compete in his first race with the team on March 16 for the Australian Grand Prix.

