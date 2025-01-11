F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE

Formula 1 have announced a Lewis Hamilton Ferrari signing update via their official website as they look ahead to the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion officially became a Ferrari driver at the beginning of 2025, with Hamilton and the team both taking to social media to acknowledge the change.

Hamilton, who turned 40 in January, will compete in his 19th F1 season as he looks to remedy what have been a woeful few years at Mercedes, and return to his winning ways with Ferrari.

Not only does the Brit have the chance to add to his already record-breaking win tally of 105 victories, but he will also hope to claim an eighth world title and cement himself as the greatest driver of all time.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari debut later this month

F1 website reveals Hamilton Ferrari driver lineup change

Hamilton’s Ferrari debut is expected to be later in January, after team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that the champion will drive an older car at their private test track, Fiorano.

The 40-year-old will lineup alongside Charles Leclerc this year, with the two drivers expected to be an evenly matched pairing, but this lineup could become an issue if Ferrari provide them with a championship-winning car.

Leclerc's hunger for his first world title could hinder Hamilton’s chances at claiming a fairytale eighth, especially considering his difficulties in qualifying last year.

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

However, the official F1 website looked ahead eagerly to this driver pairing for 2025, as they announced a major update by changing their driver and team profiles.

On the 'Teams' page, Ferrari now displays Hamilton’s name alongside Leclerc's, although the champion’s image is yet to display him in Ferrari overalls, and his debut in red remains to be seen.

All other driver signings have also been revealed on the official F1 website and app, as the 2025 season sees changes to exactly 50 per cent of the seats compared with the start of the 2024 season.

