F1 News Today: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been tipped to make a stunning team switch should he claim championship success in 2025.

Hamilton set for huge F1 title advantage after RADICAL Ferrari change

Lewis Hamilton is set to be given a huge championship boost at Ferrari, according to reports from Italian media.

Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a reunion with his former Formula 1 trainer Angela Cullen.

F1 team summoned to HQ following official driver exit

An official team meeting has taken place as one Formula 1 outfit gathers for the first time since the departure of one of their drivers.

F1 chief delivers new signing statement in driver REPLACEMENT threat

A Formula 1 chief has explained a recent driver signing, issuing an official statement amid talks of a driver replacement within the team.

F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as MAJOR snub revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as MAJOR snub revealed

  • Yesterday 20:37
F1 News Today: Verstappen handed MAJOR warning as champion issues shock FIA punishment response
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen handed MAJOR warning as champion issues shock FIA punishment response

  • January 9, 2025 15:52

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered

  • 14 minutes ago
McLaren

McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

  • 35 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team principal releases EXIT statement

  • 1 hour ago
FIA

FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo victory IGNORED as rival driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:59
F1 Social

Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal

  • Yesterday 22:56
F1 Standings

