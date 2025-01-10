Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal

Lewis Hamilton fans have been sent into a social media frenzy, following a post from former Formula 1 trainer Angela Cullen via her Instagram page.

Hamilton and his former trainer and physiotherapist Cullen worked together during a highly successful spell in the legend's career between the end of 2015 and 2023, during which the Brit claimed four of his seven world championship titles.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as MAJOR snub revealed

READ MORE: F1 team summoned to HQ following official driver exit

The pair split ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Mercedes race team co-ordinator Stephen Lord taking over the role since then.

Now, however, 40-year-old Hamilton heads to a completely new environment at Ferrari in search of an eighth world championship title, and has recently posted a picture of himself skiing as he enjoys his winter break.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen worked together between the end of 2015 and 2023

Lewis Hamilton will compete with Ferrari from 2025 onwards

READ MORE: Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Will Hamilton and Cullen work together at Ferrari?

Eagle-eyed fans of the Hamilton-Cullen partnership have, however, noticed similarities between the pair's recent social media posts.

Hamilton was pictured wearing all red on the ski slopes ahead of his move to Ferrari, something that Cullen has now been pictured doing too, in a post that is said to have appeared on her Instagram story.

In the background of Cullen's ski snap, a sign could be spotted displaying the number 44, Hamilton's iconic race number that he has been using since his karting days.

While the New Zealander has recently taken up a new role alongside IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong, fans took to social media following Cullen's stunning reveal to suggest that it could be teasing a potential reunion with Hamilton ahead of his Ferrari F1 debut.

"OMG SHE IS SO ON THAT TRIP WITH LEWIS. HOLD ON ANGELA COULD BE BACK!!!!!!!," one fan said on social media platform X.

Another commented: "I may be delulu but she’s wearing red and there is a 44 on the sign in the background."

"I’m excited but I don’t want to raise my hopes up but man….it’ll be so good," read another eager comment.

January 9th 2025 posted (JST)



⛷️🌤️



[📸：cullen_angela IG] pic.twitter.com/kgGoB2eFk8 — #TeamLH Japan (@TeamLH44JAPAN) January 10, 2025

READ MORE: Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future

Related