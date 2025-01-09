Hamilton makes EXCITING admission ahead of Ferrari debut

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has issued an exciting statement ahead of his debut with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is set to make his debut in red F1 machinery at some point later this month, weather permitting, as part of the team's testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Hamilton's first official drive in Ferrari's 2025 car, meanwhile, is set to come at Bahrain testing in February.

The Brit will then make his race debut for the Scuderia in Melbourne in March at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will wear red in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates in 2025

Hamilton issues exciting Ferrari statement

The next time that Hamilton steps into an F1 car, he will do so as a 40-year-old for the first time having hit the milestone on January 7.

Age is showing no signs of stopping the seven-time champion any time soon, however, and his latest statement issued via his Instagram stories reiterates just that.

Posting an image of himself kitted out in snowboarding gear on the slopes, Hamilton revealed that the hard preparations were already underway for the new season.

Lewis Hamilton's ski adventure via his Instagram story

"Another one around the sun," Hamilton posted.

"Thanks for all the birthday love. Hard at work already. Talk soon ✌🏽."

Hamilton made his F1 debut at 22 years old back in 2007, scooping his first world championship at the age of 23 in 2008.

The oldest driver on the current F1 grid is Fernando Alonso at 43, with the Spaniard set to turn 44 in July.

