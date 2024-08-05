Cullen offers FASCINATING insight into motorsport role
Angela Cullen has offered an intriguing insight into her role in motorsport having previously worked with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.
Having been an integral part of Hamilton's team between 2016 and 2013, Cullen is a familiar face to F1 fans, with the Kiwi now on a new venture stateside following the pair's surprise professional separation.
The Kiwi - a physiotherapist by trade - worked alongside the seven-time world champion at Mercedes during several of his championship-winning seasons, arguably playing a key role in his success.
The pair have remained close friends since their split, but Cullen is now working in IndyCar.
Cullen thriving in new environment
After enjoying a spell away from the spotlight, Cullen opted to make her return to motorsport, opting to team up with fellow Kiwi and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong.
The compatriots have struck up a strong connection in recent months, with Armstrong hailing her influence despite experiencing an up-and-down campaign together in terms on-track results.
In a wide-ranging interview featured on the IndyCar YouTube channel, Cullen revealed that there is far more to her job than some may believe.
“I’m a performance manager,” Cullen replied when asked about the specifics of her new role. “That’s how I would title myself,"
“I am a physiotherapist, but I manage way greater than just the physio and the body side of things.”
Cullen later added: “For me, coming into motorsport, most people who are involved here are about the cars.
“Whereas I’m about the driver, and the performance of the driver.”
Armstrong, whom Cullen has been working with since March, has achieved four top-5 finishes in IndyCar since their linkup, including a P3 in Detroit.
Prior to the pair working together, Armstrong's best result in the series was a P6 in Toronto last year.
