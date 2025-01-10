F1 team summoned to HQ following official driver exit

An official team meeting has been documented via social media as one Formula 1 outfit gathers for the first time since the departure of one of their drivers.

The 2025 season is one of the most hotly-anticipated in modern history, with a plethora of driver swaps taking place following Lewis Hamilton's shock decision to join Ferrari announced at the start of 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues team statement as Ferrari boss announces HUGE move

READ MORE: Aston Martin reveal IMMEDIATE lineup change in team shakeup

That move saw Carlos Sainz move to Williams, and both Logan Sargeant and Franco Colapinto became displaced over the course of five months at the Grove-based outfit.

Having originally replaced the struggling Sargeant on a short-term deal, Colapinto excelled, impressing F1 team principals up and down the paddock.

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams for 2025 and beyond

Franco Colapinto has ditched Williams for Alpine

READ MORE: Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future

Williams team meeting revealed

With the incoming Sainz already having signed a multi-year deal, 21-year-old Colapinto's F1 future was very much up in the air, with the Argentine facing the prospect of at least two seasons on the sidelines at Williams due to driver contracts.

However, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore admitted earlier in the winter break that the team had their eye on Colapinto, and the 21-year-old has now signed a multi-year deal with the Enstone outfit to become their reserve driver.

With Jack Doohan set to make his full-time F1 debut with the team in 2025, the underlying expectation is that Colapinto is there to put the pressure on Doohan to perform, with the threat of a ready-made replacement behind him in the pecking order.

For Williams, it means they are left looking for a new test and reserve driver, with team principal James Vowles having already earmarked Colapinto for that role ahead of 2025.

Following some heartfelt farewell messages from the team, Williams took to social media platform X to showcase a large meeting of team members as preparations for 2025 ramp up.

Alongside pictures showing Vowles talking to his colleagues at the Grove headquarters, Williams captioned the post: "Catching up together for the first time in 2025 🙌".

Catching up together for the first time in 2025 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TggiyVtzqM — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 10, 2025

READ MORE: Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Related