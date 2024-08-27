close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Williams Formula 1 team have announced a shocking change to their driver lineup to take immediate effect.

The team revealed via social media that American driver Logan Sargeant would be dropped from the grid following a dire weekend at Zandvoort.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the team have announced that 21-year-old Franco Colapinto will replace Sargeant for the remainder of the season.

More details to follow

Related

Williams Logan Sargeant Zandvoort Italian Grand Prix Williams Racing
F1 team risks repeating same costly error with SHOCK driver transfer
Williams

F1 team risks repeating same costly error with SHOCK driver transfer

  • Today 12:57
  • 1
F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing

  • August 24, 2024 20:57

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

  • 9 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen addresses Wolff ‘meeting’ as honest Mercedes assessment emerges

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver change as team lose race car ahead of Italian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton offers Verstappen SUPPORT over Norris dominance

  • Today 13:57
Williams

F1 team risks repeating same costly error with SHOCK driver transfer

  • Today 12:57
  • 1
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari to 'announce KEY Hamilton staff' after Monza

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x