Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement

Williams Formula 1 team have announced a shocking change to their driver lineup to take immediate effect.

The team revealed via social media that American driver Logan Sargeant would be dropped from the grid following a dire weekend at Zandvoort.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the team have announced that 21-year-old Franco Colapinto will replace Sargeant for the remainder of the season.

Franco Colapinto to race for the remainder of the 2024 season. — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 27, 2024

