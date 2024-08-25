Schumacher poised for SHOCK F1 return

Mick Schumacher is reportedly in line for a sensational return to the Formula 1 grid this season, as Williams continue to struggle with Logan Sargeant's performances.

Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix rapidly turned into a nightmare for James Vowles and his team.

A fiery crash from Sargeant during the final practice session wrote off his car for the subsequent qualifying session, seemingly confining him to the back of the grid.

But to add insult to injury, Alex Albon's superb P8 performance in qualifying was undone with a shock disqualification after the session had been completed.

Logan Sargeant walked away unscathed after his crash in FP3

Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying at Zandvoort

It now means that the Williams duo are set to line up in P19 and P20 for lights out in Zandvoort, but it seems that Vowles is no longer happy to sit on his hands as team principal.

Sargeant's struggles this year have now led to the Grove outfit reportedly weighing up the possibility of replacing the American before the end of the season, with Sky Sports' Craig Slater suggesting that it could be Schumacher who is set to get the nod.

Schumacher to make F1 return this season?

"Now my understanding is Williams are evaluating whether they should sub Sargeant out of the car before the end of the season," Slater said.

"And perhaps place another driver in there, perhaps as an almost kindness to himself, as his form really is bedraggled at the moment, he will start the grand prix today.

James Vowles is said to be weighing up his options this season

"Williams have managed to repair the car. Now it may happen. It may not happen. It's something they are evaluating.

"As I understand it, the team are saying absolutely nothing on the record, but their options are limited.

"A lot of people are talking about could Kimi Antonelli be allowed into that seat to give him a bit of Formula One practice before his his year at Mercedes next year.

Kimi Antonelli has been strongly linked with a Mercedes move next season

"I understand there is zero interest from Mercedes in putting Antonelli in the Williams. It is also tricky for for Williams to maybe put Liam Lawson in there, who is part of the Red Bull program.

"Mick Schumacher given his contractual availability is perhaps the likeliest driver. If Williams, decide to switch out Logan Sargeant."

