Hamilton release announced as legend reaches MAJOR milestone

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been honoured by his new team Ferrari today, January 7, 2025, on his 40th birthday.

The sporting legend may be entering his 19th F1 season, but he isn't quite the oldest driver on the 2025 grid, and certainly will still harbour hopes of earning a record-breaking eighth title before retiring.

Hamilton shares his record of the most world championships with another F1 legend, Michael Schumacher, and although the British star is already considered by many as one of the greats, if not the GOAT of the sport, an eighth title with Ferrari could be the cherry on top of an already illustrious career.

The racing star will make his debut later this month at Ferrari's private testing track Fiorano, and fans across the globe eagerly await his first race in red at the Australian Grand Prix weekend, March 14-16, 2025.

For now, fans can celebrate Hamilton's legendary career in F1 so far with a discounted release of merchandise that honours his many race wins and achievements on track, across the official F1 store and unique memorabilia site, F1 Authentics.

Lewis Hamilton has now waved goodbye to Mercedes after 12 years with the team

Celebrate Hamilton's success with F1 merch

F1 Authentics offers unique merchandise that truly features a piece of Hamilton's history.

The collection ranges from a photo collage featuring bodywork from the 2013 Hungarian GP, Hamilton's first win with Mercedes, to a 2018 Brake Disc Lamp to add a touch of the champion's legacy to your home.

Despite 2024 proving to be Hamilton’s worst season to date, finishing P7 in the drivers’ standings, there was one standout moment that marked his peak.

Reaching the milestone of 350 grand prix entries at the 2024 Singapore GP was just one of many shocking stats that came from the past season, but the real record-breaking moment came over the Summer, where Hamilton took part in his final home race with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton broke his winless streak with a victory at the 2024 British GP

Charles Leclerc will be joined by new team-mate Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Having not won a race for 945 days, Hamilton secured a fairytale win at Silverstone, and claimed the record for most F1 wins at a single Grand Prix.

