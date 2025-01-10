Hamilton set for huge F1 title advantage after RADICAL Ferrari change

Lewis Hamilton is set to be given a huge championship boost at Ferrari, according to reports from Italian media.

Hamilton has now officially joined the Maranello outfit, with his debut around the Fiorano track earmarked to happen later in January, before his grand prix debut at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as team announce major release

READ MORE: F1 team summoned to HQ following official driver exit

The seven-time champion opted to ditch Mercedes following three seasons of underperformance, with the team falling out of championship contention.

In his last three seasons with the Brackley outfit, Hamilton only achieved two race victories, despite winning 82 grands prix and six world championships in the nine seasons before that.

Lewis Hamilton will race with Ferrari in 2025

Ferrari's 2024 car came close to winning the 2024 constructors' championship

READ MORE: Aston Martin reveal IMMEDIATE lineup change in team shakeup

Ferrari's radical 2025 car design

Hamilton is not the only former Mercedes star who has opted to join Ferrari, with a couple of other team members following the Brit to Maranello.

Former Mercedes performance director Loic Serra is now the technical director at Ferrari, while Jerome d'Ambrosio is now the Scuderia's deputy team principal, and head of the Ferrari driver academy.

Team principal Fred Vasseur has already revealed that the 2025 car will be radically different to their 2024 challenger, with Hamilton hoping that he will be able to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world championship title behind the wheel of the new machinery.

Now, Motorsport Italy are reporting that Serra has identified changes to the 2025 car design to make it faster over a single lap.

READ MORE: Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision

Loic Serra (left) is the technical director at Ferrari

Hamilton's dismal 2024 season included being dominated by team-mate George Russell in qualifying, going down 19-5 to his fellow Brit throughout the season.

That qualifying form has been levelled at Hamilton as a reason why he will not compete for a title with Ferrari, with one of the F1 grid's best qualifiers in Charles Leclerc sat alongside him from 2025 onwards.

However, Hamilton has been handed a huge boost that may help to prevent early Q1 and Q2 exits, with reports from Italy stating that Serra has been focusing on the elements that make up the suspension (torsion bars and shock absorbers), aiming to make the most of new Pirelli tyres, thus improving one lap pace and potentially handing Hamilton a solution to his Saturday session woes.

READ MORE: Axed F1 star handed lifeline in BLOCKBUSTER signing

Related