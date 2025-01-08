Astonishing Ferrari CHANGE emerges ahead of Hamilton's debut

close global

An astonishing leak regarding Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari Formula 1 car has emerged just days after the seven-time champion's move was made official.

With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton's move from Mercedes to the Italian outfit has gone through, with the Brit expected to make his debut in a red car at some point this month.

Hamilton's first outing will be in old Ferrari machinery as part of a testing of previous cars programme (TPC), with the champion's official debut in the 2025 car set to come in Bahrain pre-season testing in late February.

By then, Ferrari's 2025 car will have been unveiled, although some details about the car have already been leaked by the Italian media.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver
Lewis Hamilton spent 12 seasons at Mercedes before the switch

Ferrari F1 car details leak

Indeed, whilst the red paint scheme on the Ferrari is iconic, from time to time, the team do like to make small tweaks, and it is reported there will be one on their livery this year in an astonishing leak.

According to Auto Racer, the Italian team will unveil a fresh livery this season that incorporates a more intense shade of red, representing a visible change from their cars in 2023 and 2024.

Ferrari last did this to celebrate their 1000th grand prix in F1 at the Tuscan Grand Prix in 2020, but it is reported that the red will not be as dark as the burgundy used on that occasion.

Ferrari are set to unveil the new livery, and new race uniforms to go with them in London on February 18th at F1's mega launch event, with their actual car launch taking place the following day.

By that point, Hamilton will have tested old Ferrari F1 machinery, and his debut in the 2025 car will be just days away in Bahrain.

