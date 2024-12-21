Major Hamilton Ferrari update CONFIRMED as team announce release date

Ferrari have confirmed the date of a major release regarding driver Lewis Hamilton ahead of the new season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion is set to join the Scuderia in 2025, having raced for the final time with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

And he gave his future fans a taste of what they can expect next year, producing one of his best drives of the campaign to finish fourth despite starting the day from 16th on the grid.

Following the showpiece event at Yas Marina, Mercedes paid tribute to their greatest-ever driver, with Hamilton also taking the opportunity to thank everyone at the team who has played a part in his incredible success since making the switch from McLaren in 2013.

Lewis Hamilton is set to team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi this month

Excitement builds ahead of Hamilton's 2025 move

Hamilton will link up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian giants in 2025, as he once again aims to get back in contention for championships having endured a frustrating last few seasons at the Silver Arrows.

The 39-year-old has won on just two occasions since the start of the 2022 season, both of which came earlier this year at Silverstone and Spa.

Those shock victories suggested that the partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes could finish on a positive note, but a dismal run of results following the mid-season break ensured there was no fairytale ending for either party.

The 105-time race winner finished seventh in the drivers' standings, more than 200 points off champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to be fighting for world championships at Ferrari

And his team didn't fare much better in the constructors' championship, ending the season in fourth behind McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hamilton has spoken at length about his excitement to get the next stage of his career underway, and it has now been confirmed when F1 fans will get their first look at the car in which he will be starring.

The 2024 constructors' runners-up have announced via their Instagram page that the big reveal will take place on February 19 2025, including a caption which read: "Save the date."

