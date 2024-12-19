F1 team announce championship-winning driver's EXIT in official statement

A Formula 1 team have announced the departure of one of their championship-winning drivers ahead of the 2025 season.

2024 proved to be one of the most thrilling F1 seasons in recent memory, but one team on the grid in particular really struggled to make their mark - Kick Sauber.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo announces WEDDING plans as star issues emotional statement

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 team-mate CONFIRMED as Red Bull announce major driver signing

With fresh, vibrant, green branding for the new season, the performance of their car did not get the memo, hit with major pit stop issues early in the campaign and showing poor pace throughout.

As a result, Sauber finished the 2024 constructors' championship last in the standings, scoring a total of just four points.

Sauber had a difficult 2024

The 2024 Sauber car was fraught with issues

F1 team announce driver departures

Sauber are set to become Audi from 2026, but ahead of the German brand's entry to the grid, they are already wielding their influence within the team.

That is why both of Sauber's 2024 drivers in Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have been replaced for next season, with Audi's choices in Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto coming in to replace them.

Interestingly, however, Sauber's driver exits do not stop there, with the team confirming three more in an official statement.

The most notable of these exits was former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion Theo Pourchaire, who along with F2 driver Zane Maloney and F1 Academy driver Carrie Schreiner, is now set to leave his role in the Sauber Academy.

READ MORE: Significant Ricciardo Red Bull UPDATE emerges after F1 offer

Theo Pourchaire has won both F2 and F3 championships

"It's been a long season for the three drivers of the Sauber Academy, who are now set to graduate from the development programme," the team statement read.

"While pursuing new endeavours and progressing in their racing careers, each of them will remain part of Sauber Motorsport's legacy in the sport, having left a mark in their own unique way."

READ MORE: F1 star in promising Red Bull driver lineup update as search takes fresh twist

Related