Hamilton posts SHIRTLESS picture in Coachella Instagram roundup

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 19 April 2023 07:57

Lewis Hamilton has posted a recap of his long weekend at Coachella on Instagram, having spent a few days in the California desert in the long gap between Formula 1 races.

Some fans will have been very pleased that the post started with a slightly burred shirtless picture of Hamilton, tattoos and pecs on full display, before moving on to some outfit pics and a shot of him and some mates – including London-born world champion fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

With all due respect to Chamley-Watson though, he was a little overshadowed by a following picture being of Hamilton hanging out with Justin Bieber.

Hamilton captioned the post simply 'Nights.'

Second time lucky

The 2023 edition of the festival wasn't Hamilton's first, having been in 2019, an experience he appears to treasure – posting about it again last year.

"Coachella 2019 was one of the funniest times of my life thanks to great friends and positive vibes," he said. "I feel so lucky to have found along with my life’s journey such amazing people, I am truly grateful!"

The 2023 festival was headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.