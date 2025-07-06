Max Verstappen fans warned over Silverstone crowd behaviour at British Grand Prix

A viral post on social media has warned Max Verstappen fans about the behaviour of the home crowd at Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix.

F1 fans at Silverstone have not always been hospitable to Verstappen over the years, with the four-time world champion often booed after qualifying or the race when he delivers an interview to the crowd.

While booing is not condoned by F1, some concerns have been raised that this behaviour will translate into how fans interact with one another at Silverstone.

In a post that has gone viral on social media, one user urged fans of Verstappen heading to Silverstone to exercise caution.

“To all Max Verstappen fans heading to Silverstone this weekend,” they wrote.

“Please remember to stay safe and look out for one another. If you experience or witness any abuse or mistreatment, whether directed at yourself, others or Max, we strongly encourage you to record clear video or photo evidence (only if it's safe to do so) and report it to event security or local authorities.”

“It is absolutely not okay that we, as Max fans, have been made to feel unsafe supporting him at Silverstone.

“Over the past few years, I’ve heard far too many stories of fans being threatened, harassed, or even assaulted simply for showing support for Max. No matter who you support, everyone deserves to feel safe and respected at any race.”

Don’t let this discourage you from openly supporting Max! The constant propaganda spread by the British media has resulted in many people being incredibly vile towards Max, this is not something that we should just accept. Be loud, be proud🧡 pic.twitter.com/0YoAeOPh9S — tothegrandprix (@Formula1bliz) June 30, 2025

Silverstone boss on British GP F1 fans

Verstappen and Hamilton crashed at Silverstone in 2021

Ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix, chief executive Stuart Pringle was asked about the boos and jeers from racegoers at Silverstone, and he confirmed there was no concern over Verstappen’s treatment.

"I'm absolutely sure of that. Our fans are first and foremost fans of sport," he said.

"Of course they have their favourite team, but they are spread across. There are a lot of Red Bull fans. Lando's very popular, George [Russell] and Lewis are very popular.

"But actually what British F1 fans recognise is a great performance, and let's be honest, when Max has won in the last two or three races pre Austria, the thing that's made the difference has been his personal performance. That hasn't been the quickest car, but when he's had to do the business, he's been spot on.

"And people have recognised that in this country and across the sport, so I have no worries about that."

