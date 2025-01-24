F1 team welcome NEW driver as contract pressure intensifies

A Formula 1 team has officially welcomed a new driver signing to their ranks ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 teams and drivers across the grid are currently hard at work behind the scenes to prepare for the 2025 championship, with pre-season testing now just a month away at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Despite this year's first round of the championship being less than two months away, there have been some recent changes to driver lineups for 2025.

Red Bull confirmed following the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi that they would be dropping Sergio Perez from their ranks, replacing him with junior driver Liam Lawson.

The 22-year-old will race alongside reigning champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull for 2025, but the team's lineup is unknown beyond that following rumours that Verstappen had been approached by Aston Martin in a potential swoop.

Sergio Perez (centre) will not race in the F1 2025 championship

Max Verstappen has faced frequent questions over a potential F1 team swap after 2025

Alpine welcome Colapinto after 2025 team switch

Another driver swap which could be on the cards even sooner than Verstappen's potential move is Franco Colapinto's potential promotion back onto the F1 grid.

The former Williams star always knew he'd be out of a full-time seat in 2025 after replacing Logan Sargeant at the Grove-based outfit midway through last season, with the team having already secured the driver duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for this year.

Colapinto was expected to be retained by Williams for the upcoming season as a reserve driver but instead, Alpine swooped in and signed him up to join their ranks as a reserve after the team's advisor Flavio Briatore expressed a keen interest in his talents.

Alpine newbie Franco Colapinto has reportedly been signed as a reserve driver to put pressure on rookie Jack Doohan

Briatore sparked a debate over whether Colapinto could be back racing full-time in F1 as early as this season as Alpine's 2025 rookie signing Jack Doohan has been placed under immense pressure to perform right from the get-go.

As the team's preparations for 2025 get underway, Alpine have officially welcomed Colapinto to their Enstone HQ with a post on 'X'.

The Argentine racer went on to address fans directly from the team's social media account, declaring: "Hello everyone it’s Franco here, my first day in Alpine, I’ve been in the simulator today,"

"Getting to know the team, a lot of new faces, new opportunities, new challenges, so really excited about this season.

"A lot of work to do but really happy, really happy to be here with a new family and it’s looking great so exciting days ahead and hope to see you soon guys."

Bienvenido a Enstone, Franco 👋 pic.twitter.com/Xi4FVcVSbl — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 23, 2025

