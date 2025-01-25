Ferrari F1 star REMOVED in driver lineup change

close global

A Ferrari star has been removed in a bizarre lineup change on the F1 team’s official website.

Lewis Hamilton completed his switch to Ferrari last week, with his arrival at Maranello well documented by the seven-time world champion and the team on social media.

F1 fans caught a glimpse of Hamilton in his iconic red racesuit on Tuesday, and made his on track debut in the SF-23 the following day, as the Tifosi flocked in their hundreds to welcome the Brit to the Italian team.

Hamilton is also set to be reunited with a familiar face at Ferrari, with former trainer and friend Angela Cullen spotted in Maranello during Hamilton's debut.

Lewis Hamilton has made his Ferrari debut
The seven-time world champion took to the track at Fiorano

Who else will lineup at Ferrari in 2025?

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025, with the Monegasque driver also making an on-track appearance at Fiorano on Wednesday.

Aside from their F1 team, Ferrari boasts a plethora of talent within their junior ranks as their driver academy develops the talent of future F1 stars.

Ferrari’s driver academy currently includes stars such as Dino Beganovic, who will move up to F2 in 2025, and F1 Academy stars Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels.

The strength of Ferrari’s young driver programme was exemplified in 2024 when junior driver, Ollie Bearman, stepped up at the team and replaced Carlos Sainz for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix finishing seventh.

Ollie Bearman involved in shock 2025 absence

Bearman's impressive performance earned him a full-time spot on the grid for 2025, and will race at Haas alongside Esteban Ocon.

However, the Brit is now absent from Ferrari’s driver academy page, with Bearman's profile removed from the team's website. Although his image did still appear among other young drivers, clicking on the driver results in a redirect away and back to a driver lineup where he is absent.

GPFans contacted Ferrari for comment, with Bearman's status within the Ferrari team yet to be confirmed for 2025.

