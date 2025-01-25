F1 confirm sensational driver signing for 2025

Formula 1 has announced a stunning addition to the F1 Academy lineup this season, snapping up an exciting prospect as a wild card entry.

The all-female racing series is set to continue in 2025, with seven races jotted throughout the packed F1 season.

The series' season opener is set to be held in Shanghai, China, followed by races in Jeddah and Miami.

F1 Academy will then head to Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore before the championship finale in Las Vegas in November.

Abbi Pulling won the 2024 F1 Academy championship

The 2025 F1 Academy championship is set to kick off in China

F1 Academy sign Shi Wei as first 2025 wild card

Whilst there are still plenty of permanent slots on the grid to fill ahead of the season opener in China, F1 has now announced the wild card entry for the race at Shanghai International Circuit.

In what will be a home race, Chinese driver Shi Wei, also known as ‘Tie Dou’, will now be taking part, having achieved impressive results in various racing series in the country.

Shi Wei won the 2024 Challenge Cup at the FIA F4 Chinese Championship and also finished third overall in the CFGP category.

In a positive development for the sport and the series, Shi Wei will be the first Chinese driver to feature in F1 Academy's history.

As part of the announcement that revealed the news, the Chinese star revealed she was looking to inspire the next generation with her Shanghai appearance.

F1 academy will race 14 times across 7 rounds in 2025

"It’s an incredible honour to receive the Wild Card for F1 ACADEMY, giving me the opportunity to compete and learn alongside top drivers on a larger stage, making a dream that once seemed out of reach come true," the driver explained.

"Hopefully, I can inspire the young generation and raise greater attention to motorsport and the development of the automotive industry."

Meanwhile, Huang Ming, General Manager of Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) Co., Ltd added: "Shi Wei’s Wild Card entry into F1 ACADEMY represents not only a historic breakthrough for Chinese motorsport but also a powerful reflection of the power that defines Chinese women,"

"We look forward to seeing her shine on the global stage and to the exciting opportunities this will create for future generations of female drivers."

