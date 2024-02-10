F1 Academy to feature SWEEPING changes from 2024

Superlicence points are set to be given to the top five finishers in F1 Academy this season, in one of a few changes set to change the way that the series operates.

F1 Academy, headed by former racing driver Susie Wolff, enters its sophomore season in 2024, after a highly successful initiation in 2023, which saw Spanish driver Marta Garcia claim victory.

The series' main aim is to provide female racers with the tools and platform to become a success in single-seater racing, providing a springboard into other male-dominated series, such as Formula 1.

This can be seen in full sight through the fact that Garcia has now been given a seat in the Formula Regional European Championship for 2024.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of F1 Academy

Marta Garcia won the inaugural F1 Academy title in 2023

Exciting times for F1 Academy

In order to become an F1 driver, racers need to have obtained at least 40 superlicence points over a maximum period of three years, with these points being accrued through various different racing series.

From 2024, the overall winner of F1 Academy will be given 10 superlicence points, while the drivers from second to fifth will also receive varying amounts from seven down to one.

On top of this, a new rule has been implemented to ensure a wider variety of female racers are represented, by only allowing a driver to race in F1 Academy for a maximum of two seasons.

Previously, F1 Academy has featured five teams, all fielding three cars each. However, last year's champions Prema will be allowed to enter an extra wildcard driver in 2024.

The series’ managing director Wolff said in a statement on the changes:

"After a positive inaugural season we are making two significant steps forward for 2024. Our top five drivers receiving FIA Super Licence points is testament to the strength of F1 Academy’s on track proposition and will help fuel their progression as they move up the single-seater pyramid.

“The introduction of the Wild Card entrants will promote regional talent, engage with local communities, and increase the talent pool in the regions in which we race which will be important for our long-term growth and ensure we are creating even more opportunities for women to get involved in our sport.”

