Horner THRASHED by Wolff as F1 rivals deliver huge blow

The rivalry between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff has taken a new twist heading into 2025.

Red Bull's team principal has often engaged in fiery exchanges with Mercedes boss Wolff, most recently during the argument between Max Verstappen and George Russell, when Horner defended his star man and was branded a 'yapping little terrier' by Wolff.

While the pair have experienced a hotly-contested rivalry for many years, the tensions between Horner and Wolff became most apparent during the 2021 world championship battle, when Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen were gunning for the drivers' title.

Now, fans have had their say on the pair's abilities as team principals in the latest GPFans Awards poll.

GPFans have been asking fans to take part in a number of polls on the 2024 season, hoping to find the best performers, unsung heroes and greatest moments.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner's rivalry has often translated off the track

McLaren claimed the constructors' championship in 2024

Who was the best team principal of 2024?

The 2024 season saw McLaren take home the constructors' championship title for the first time since 1998, while both Red Bull and Mercedes' performance declined, despite Verstappen's drivers' title success.

Red Bull struggled on and off the track, with a number of key personnel ditching the Milton Keynes outfit, and problems with their RB20 allowing McLaren and Ferrari to defeat them in the constructors' standings.

When asked by GPFans who was the best team principal of 2024, F1 fans delivered a comprehensive victory for McLaren boss Andrea Stella, with the Italian picking up 47 per cent of the vote.

Ferrari's Fred Vasseur, who managed to secure Hamilton's signature in 2024, finished second with 25 per cent of the vote, while Wolff could only place third with 16 per cent of the vote.

However, the Mercedes boss will take pride in the fact he still managed to thrash nemesis Horner, who was level with Haas boss Ayao Komatsu on just six per cent.

