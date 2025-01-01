close global

The 2024 season saw a thrilling constructors' championship battle take place between three different teams.

Red Bull were toppled by both McLaren and Ferrari, with the papaya outfit managing to claim constructors' championship success for the first time since 1998.

It capped off McLaren's stunning turnaround from being one of the slowest teams on the grid at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, to being right at the top of the constructors' standings by the end of 2024, coinciding with Andrea Stella's appointment as team principal before the 2023 season.

But who was the best team principal in the 2024 season? Vote at the bottom of this page in the latest GPFans poll!

Andrea Stella guided McLaren to championship success in 2024

2024's best performing team principals

Stella's success with his McLaren team makes him an obvious candidate for team principal of the year, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also managing to claim six race victories between them, McLaren's best haul since 2012.

Another team principal who achieved some historic results for his team was Ayao Komatsu at Haas. He replaced Guenther Steiner at the end of the 2023 season, and the team finished seventh in the standings with 58 points, their best showing since 2018.

Fred Vasseur managed to catapult Ferrari back into championship contention, with the team missing out on their first title since 2008 by just 11 points. What's more, the Frenchman has managed to secure the services of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Hamilton's former boss Toto Wolff is always in the discussion for these awards, and his team managed to claim four victories in 2024, their most since the 2021 season, while Christian Horner gains a nomination due to Red Bull being able to provide Max Verstappen with yet another championship-winning car.

Who was the best team principal in 2024?

