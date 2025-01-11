close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

McLaren have announced a driver replacement in the finalisation of their 2025 lineup.

The team's Formula 1 pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fired them to constructors' championship success for the first time since 1998 last season, and are now both seeking to launch drivers' championship bids in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered

READ MORE: FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star

McLaren's young driver programme stretches way beyond F1, however, with the team planning for the future with the likes of young star Ugo Ugochukwu, IndyCar sensation Pato O'Ward and papaya's 2024 F1 Academy rep Bianca Bustamante.

Another member of that programme includes 19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne, who has now been given a new role as the team confirm a driver replacement following a previous reshuffle.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 race seat verdict revealed after key Ricciardo victory

Alex Dunne has been given a new role in Formula E

Formula E more your speed? Click here to buy the official NEOM McLaren LEGO Technic set, only £46.99.

Dunne promoted into McLaren role

NEOM McLaren Formula E team have recently partnered Taylor Barnard with Sam Bird, as he steps up from his reserve driver role to a full-time seat for the 2024/2025 season of the series, with Barnard having previously stepped in for the injured Bird last season.

Barnard's promotion, however, left a spot on the roster vacant, with the team now promoting F3 racer Dunne into the role of reserve and development driver for 2024/25.

In an official statement, Dunne expressed his excitement at his new role, being there to step in for Bird or Barnard should they falter in the remainder of the season.

"I’m excited to be joining the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team as reserve and development driver," Dunne said.

"Working with NEOM McLaren as part of my experience in the McLaren Driver Development programme is an excellent opportunity to hone my skills. I'm looking forward to doing what I can to support the team and learn as much as possible."

Formula E returns this weekend with the fan-favourite Mexico E-Prix for Round two of the latest season.

READ MORE: Red Bull DECLINE expected for 2025 as pressure piles on Horner

Related

Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Hamilton Oscar Piastri
Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future
Max Verstappen

Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren on RED ALERT as Verstappen opens up on Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 10:53
Ricciardo FRUSTRATION revealed as insider makes stunning F1 claim
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo FRUSTRATION revealed as insider makes stunning F1 claim

  • January 5, 2025 21:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered

  • 14 minutes ago
McLaren

McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

  • 35 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team principal releases EXIT statement

  • 1 hour ago
FIA

FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo victory IGNORED as rival driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:59
F1 Social

Hamilton and Cullen Ferrari REUNION hopes sparked after stunning reveal

  • Yesterday 22:56
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x