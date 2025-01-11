McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

McLaren have announced a driver replacement in the finalisation of their 2025 lineup.

The team's Formula 1 pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fired them to constructors' championship success for the first time since 1998 last season, and are now both seeking to launch drivers' championship bids in 2025.

McLaren's young driver programme stretches way beyond F1, however, with the team planning for the future with the likes of young star Ugo Ugochukwu, IndyCar sensation Pato O'Ward and papaya's 2024 F1 Academy rep Bianca Bustamante.

Another member of that programme includes 19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne, who has now been given a new role as the team confirm a driver replacement following a previous reshuffle.

Alex Dunne has been given a new role in Formula E

Dunne promoted into McLaren role

NEOM McLaren Formula E team have recently partnered Taylor Barnard with Sam Bird, as he steps up from his reserve driver role to a full-time seat for the 2024/2025 season of the series, with Barnard having previously stepped in for the injured Bird last season.

Barnard's promotion, however, left a spot on the roster vacant, with the team now promoting F3 racer Dunne into the role of reserve and development driver for 2024/25.

In an official statement, Dunne expressed his excitement at his new role, being there to step in for Bird or Barnard should they falter in the remainder of the season.

"I’m excited to be joining the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team as reserve and development driver," Dunne said.

"Working with NEOM McLaren as part of my experience in the McLaren Driver Development programme is an excellent opportunity to hone my skills. I'm looking forward to doing what I can to support the team and learn as much as possible."

Formula E returns this weekend with the fan-favourite Mexico E-Prix for Round two of the latest season.

We are pleased to confirm that alongside his McLaren Driver Development duties, Alex Dunne will join the team as the official Reserve and Development Driver for Season 11 of @FIAFormulaE pic.twitter.com/eI7R7Smuz9 — NEOM McLaren FE (@McLarenFE) January 10, 2025

