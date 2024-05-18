McLaren announce EXCITING new driver signings

McLaren have announced two exciting new driver signings following a brilliant couple of weeks for the team.

Lando Norris achieved a maiden F1 win in Miami, showing off the Woking-based team's clear improvement and ability to challenge Red Bull.

READ MORE: Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025

The British driver came out ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen, managing to hold him off following the race restart after a well-timed safety car for McLaren.

Norris finished over seven seconds ahead of the Dutchman, and has consolidated his name in the F1 history books.

Lando Norris celebrates his first win in Miami

Can McLaren continue to challenge Red Bull in 2024?

McLaren adds new drivers to team

Norris’ journey with McLaren began in 2017, signing as a junior driver allowing him to make a step up to the senior team in 2019 after an impressive junior career.

Now, McLaren have announced the signing of two rising stars to their driver development programme, who will hope to emulate Norris.

Formula 3 drivers Alex Dunne and Martinius Stenshorne join the team after a solid start to their feeder series campaigns.

Dunne, who hails from Ireland, won the 2022 British F4 championship with Hitech and came close to the GB3 title in 2023.

He currently competes with MP Motorsport in his rookie season in F3, scoring points at the opening race weekend in Bahrain.

Stenshorne has similar racing pedigree in Formula 4, scoring three podiums across the UAE, German and Italian Championships.

The Norwegian driver already has a sprint race win to his name in Formula 3, and will be looking to showcase his talents throughout his junior career.

WATCH: 10 Things That You Didn’t Know About Imola and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

McLaren's latest junior driver Martinius Stenshorne

“I’m incredibly excited to join the McLaren Driver Development programme, it’s an honour to now be part of the McLaren family,” Stenshorne said via the McLaren press release.

“The team has a great history of developing talent, so I’m looking forward to growing with the team and learning from their expertise as I continue on my journey towards the top of motorsport.

“Thank you to Zak, Stephanie and the entire team for their faith in me, I can’t wait to get started.”

Dunne echoed these sentiments in the press release, also thanking CEO Zak Brown and business operations director Stephanie Carlin.

“McLaren provides the perfect environment for me to develop my skillset as I continue my journey in motorsport.

“I’m grateful for Zak and Stephanie’s support and I’m excited to meet the rest of the team at MTC.”

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on multi-year deal

Related