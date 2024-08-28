McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren have revealed a new star driver signing as they complete their lineup for next season.

The addition of the emerging talent will undoubtedly raise the teams' hopes that their chances of winning the championship next season will increase.

McLaren's Formula E outfit have announced rising star, Taylor Barnard will be joining their lineup from next season.

At just 20 years old, Barnard will be the youngest Formula E driver in history, having already been promoted into a full-time role with the team.

Formula E is heading into it's 11th season

Taylor Barnard will partner Sam Bird racing for Neom McLaren

McLaren complete driver pairing for next season

Taylor Barnard joined NEOM McLaren as their reserve and development driver in 2024 and has already taken part in three races, including his debut at the 2024 inaugural Misano ePrix in place of an injured Sam Bird, whom he will now partner in the Papaya machinery.

He scored his best result at the 2024 Berlin ePrix with an eighth-place finish in the second race of the event.

The Norwich-born driver has previously raced in F3, F4 and currently races for AIX Racing in the F2 championship where he is currently in 20th place with 18 points.

In a statement released by McLaren, Barnard announced: "I am delighted to be racing for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in Season 11.

"In Season 10, I was the team’s Reserve and Development Driver and during that time I learnt a lot, putting my new knowledge into practice in Monaco and Berlin.

“I am excited to race alongside Sam this season, and I am sure I will learn a lot from him. He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and I hope that together we can score plenty of points and collect some trophies for the team.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to continue the journey with the team as full-time Formula E driver, and I can’t wait to get started.”

NEOM McLaren managing director and team principal Ian James also commented on the new driver pairing: "I am delighted with our line-up of Taylor and Sam for Season 11, our third in Formula E as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

“Throughout his time with the team last season in his role of Reserve and Development Driver, Taylor has shown dedication, professionalism and talent both on the track and off it.

"He relished a rare opportunity to demonstrate his ability at very short notice in Monaco and impressed the entire paddock. His grasp of Formula E was further underscored by strong, points-scoring races in Berlin.

"Going into his second season with us, I have no doubt that he [Sam Bird] and Taylor will bring the team the results we are aiming for.”

