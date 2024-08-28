McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
McLaren have revealed a new star driver signing as they complete their lineup for next season.
The addition of the emerging talent will undoubtedly raise the teams' hopes that their chances of winning the championship next season will increase.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion
McLaren's Formula E outfit have announced rising star, Taylor Barnard will be joining their lineup from next season.
At just 20 years old, Barnard will be the youngest Formula E driver in history, having already been promoted into a full-time role with the team.
READ MORE: Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback
McLaren complete driver pairing for next season
Taylor Barnard joined NEOM McLaren as their reserve and development driver in 2024 and has already taken part in three races, including his debut at the 2024 inaugural Misano ePrix in place of an injured Sam Bird, whom he will now partner in the Papaya machinery.
He scored his best result at the 2024 Berlin ePrix with an eighth-place finish in the second race of the event.
The Norwich-born driver has previously raced in F3, F4 and currently races for AIX Racing in the F2 championship where he is currently in 20th place with 18 points.
In a statement released by McLaren, Barnard announced: "I am delighted to be racing for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in Season 11.
"In Season 10, I was the team’s Reserve and Development Driver and during that time I learnt a lot, putting my new knowledge into practice in Monaco and Berlin.
“I am excited to race alongside Sam this season, and I am sure I will learn a lot from him. He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and I hope that together we can score plenty of points and collect some trophies for the team.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to continue the journey with the team as full-time Formula E driver, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Bird 🤝 Barnard.— NEOM McLaren FE (@McLarenFE) August 27, 2024
Season 11, let's go. 👊
NEOM McLaren managing director and team principal Ian James also commented on the new driver pairing: "I am delighted with our line-up of Taylor and Sam for Season 11, our third in Formula E as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.
“Throughout his time with the team last season in his role of Reserve and Development Driver, Taylor has shown dedication, professionalism and talent both on the track and off it.
"He relished a rare opportunity to demonstrate his ability at very short notice in Monaco and impressed the entire paddock. His grasp of Formula E was further underscored by strong, points-scoring races in Berlin.
"Going into his second season with us, I have no doubt that he [Sam Bird] and Taylor will bring the team the results we are aiming for.”
READ MORE: Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance
- 9 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing
- 38 minutes ago
Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1
- 1 hour ago
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
- 2 hours ago
Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
- 2 hours ago
Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct