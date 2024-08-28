close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

Harry Whitfield
McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

McLaren have revealed a new star driver signing as they complete their lineup for next season.

The addition of the emerging talent will undoubtedly raise the teams' hopes that their chances of winning the championship next season will increase.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

READ MORE: Ricciardo given huge boost as date outlined for Red Bull promotion

McLaren's Formula E outfit have announced rising star, Taylor Barnard will be joining their lineup from next season.

At just 20 years old, Barnard will be the youngest Formula E driver in history, having already been promoted into a full-time role with the team.

Formula E is heading into it's 11th season
Taylor Barnard will partner Sam Bird racing for Neom McLaren

READ MORE: Audi in talks with big name driver over amazing F1 comeback

McLaren complete driver pairing for next season

Taylor Barnard joined NEOM McLaren as their reserve and development driver in 2024 and has already taken part in three races, including his debut at the 2024 inaugural Misano ePrix in place of an injured Sam Bird, whom he will now partner in the Papaya machinery.

He scored his best result at the 2024 Berlin ePrix with an eighth-place finish in the second race of the event.

The Norwich-born driver has previously raced in F3, F4 and currently races for AIX Racing in the F2 championship where he is currently in 20th place with 18 points.

In a statement released by McLaren, Barnard announced: "I am delighted to be racing for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team in Season 11.

"In Season 10, I was the team’s Reserve and Development Driver and during that time I learnt a lot, putting my new knowledge into practice in Monaco and Berlin.

“I am excited to race alongside Sam this season, and I am sure I will learn a lot from him. He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and I hope that together we can score plenty of points and collect some trophies for the team.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to continue the journey with the team as full-time Formula E driver, and I can’t wait to get started.”

NEOM McLaren managing director and team principal Ian James also commented on the new driver pairing: "I am delighted with our line-up of Taylor and Sam for Season 11, our third in Formula E as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

“Throughout his time with the team last season in his role of Reserve and Development Driver, Taylor has shown dedication, professionalism and talent both on the track and off it.

"He relished a rare opportunity to demonstrate his ability at very short notice in Monaco and impressed the entire paddock. His grasp of Formula E was further underscored by strong, points-scoring races in Berlin.

"Going into his second season with us, I have no doubt that he [Sam Bird] and Taylor will bring the team the results we are aiming for.”

READ MORE: Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed

Related

Mercedes McLaren Formula E Taylor Barnard
Formula E issue statement after Jenas sacking
Formula E

Formula E issue statement after Jenas sacking

  • August 24, 2024 14:57
Talented young F1 prodigy set to make series DEBUT
Latest F1 News

Talented young F1 prodigy set to make series DEBUT

  • April 25, 2024 16:57

Latest News

F1 Driver Transfers

Red Bull chief reveals SHOCK Schumacher F1 return chance

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement twist emerges as McLaren announce new driver signing

  • 38 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals MAJOR talent issue facing F1

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren News

McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub

  • 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff

Wolff DESPERATE to sort major Mercedes issue before Italian GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x