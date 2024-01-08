McLaren sign British wonderkid who starred at Spa

Sam Cook

McLaren have revealed that promising young star Taylor Barnard will be joining their Formula E team as a reserve and development driver.

The 19-year-old British driver impressed during his debut season in Formula 3, and claimed his maiden win in the series last year at Spa-Francorchamps.

Barnard will race in Formula Regional next season with the PHM Aix Racing team, alongside his backup role in Formula E, allowing him to continue his development in a full-time racing environment.

In motorsport's fully electric category, Barnard will partner Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, who was recently involved in a hilarious social media exchange with former McLaren man Jenson Button.

McLaren's Formula E team have been involved in the sport since the 2022-23 season

McLaren Formula E managing director Ian James has full faith in Taylor Barnard

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton are two British drivers who both started their careers with McLaren

McLaren's new arrival

Young Brit Barnard will hope to follow fellow countrymen Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in joining the McLaren team as a youngster and working their way through the ranks to become Formula 1 stars.

On the arrival of the news, Barnard could not contain his excitement.

“I’m super excited and honoured to be joining the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team as a Reserve and Development Driver," he said in a press release.

"Having an opportunity to work with a team such as NEOM McLaren is a great opportunity for my future and I will be working as hard as I can to support the team and working hard to learn as much as possible!

Meanwhile Ian James, managing director of the NEOM McLaren Formula E team, said:

“I am delighted to officially welcome Taylor to the team, after giving him his first taste of electric racing in Valencia last October. He is an incredibly impressive up-and-coming talent in single seater motorsport, and I’m looking forward to working with him in 2024.

"Taylor will play an important role within our team, and I am confident he will be adding value to the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with his drive and talent, while also gaining valuable experience himself along the way.”

