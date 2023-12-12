Button blushes over 'LOOKALIKE' in viral social post

close global

Jenson Button has responded to a post on X which seemed to compare his looks to those of new McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird.

The Brit, who drove for McLaren Formula 1 team between 2010-2017, had been tagged in multiple posts which suggested that McLaren's latest edition looks like a crossover between himself and Sebastian Vettel.

Bird will partner Jake Hughes for season 10 of the Formula E championship, as the NEOM McLaren team look to build on their eighth place finish in the teams' championship in 2023.

Jenson Button won the 2009 Formula 1 world championship with the Brawn GP team
Sam Bird has joined McLaren's Formula E team for 2024

Now, the 2009 world champion may just agree with F1 Twitter (X), replying with a 'blushing' emoji after it was suggested they'd found his lookalike.

A Button-Vettel crossover

Whether or not you agree, the comparisons have certainly boosted Bird's profile ahead of the 2024 Formula E championship, with McLaren later explaining exactly who the Brit is.

