Button blushes over 'LOOKALIKE' in viral social post
Jenson Button has responded to a post on X which seemed to compare his looks to those of new McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird.
The Brit, who drove for McLaren Formula 1 team between 2010-2017, had been tagged in multiple posts which suggested that McLaren's latest edition looks like a crossover between himself and Sebastian Vettel.
Bird will partner Jake Hughes for season 10 of the Formula E championship, as the NEOM McLaren team look to build on their eighth place finish in the teams' championship in 2023.
Now, the 2009 world champion may just agree with F1 Twitter (X), replying with a 'blushing' emoji after it was suggested they'd found his lookalike.
December 12, 2023
A Button-Vettel crossover
Whether or not you agree, the comparisons have certainly boosted Bird's profile ahead of the 2024 Formula E championship, with McLaren later explaining exactly who the Brit is.
For those who didn’t know, this is Sam Bird. 😂👇— NEOM McLaren FE (@McLarenFE) December 11, 2023
Sam is one half of our @FIAFormulaE driver pairing. 👍 pic.twitter.com/y2TjeczU3r
