F1 world champion addresses Vettel collaboration rumours

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 14 October 2023 15:57

Jenson Button has addressed claims that he implied Sebastian Vettel might be his new team-mate, as he considers a move to the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

While Vettel contemplates his post-retirement plans, Button is actively exploring new motorsport opportunities, possibly including racing in WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

However, when it was reported that Button hinted at a potential partnership with Vettel, the 2009 world champion clarified that he had never made such a statement.

Button will make his IMSA debut this weekend with JDC-Miller Motorsport's customer Porsche 963, and if he enjoys the experience, he might consider making it a regular commitment in 2024.

Jenson Button is currently exploring new opportunities in motorsport

Sebastian Vettel is weighing up his options after retiring from F1 in 2022

Yet Button has denied suggesting that Vettel could be his new team-mate

Button denies Vettel link-up

“I honestly don’t know, I have a couple of options in IMSA to do a full season and to do enduros, I also have a couple of options to do WEC,” said Button on his future, as per Motorsport.com.

“First of all, I need to see if I enjoy this race weekend, and I think I will, and I’ve got a pass from the wife, so that’s another important thing!”

But Button would later deny that he suggested a link-up with Vettel, responding to a tweet from Motorsport.com, writing: “I didn’t say anything about a link-up with Seb.”

I didn’t say anything about a link up with Seb. — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 14, 2023

Vettel, who is seven years younger than Button, has remained tight-lipped regarding his future plans. His most recent appearance was on the sidelines of the Japanese Grand Prix.

While the four-time world champion has apparently received a 'concrete' offer to compete in WEC with the British Hypercar team Jota, he has not yet made a decision.

