McLaren reveal NEW 2024 driver after landing ex-Mercedes F1 star

Tuesday 22 August 2023 18:27 - Updated: 19:45

Sam Bird has been confirmed as the new driver for the McLaren NEOM Formula E team for the upcoming season, replacing Rene Rast.

The 36-year-old British driver has been part of Formula E since the category's inaugural season in 2014, making him one of the only five drivers who have competed in every season of the championship.

Among these five drivers (di Grassi, Buemi, Vergne, and Felix da Costa being the others), Bird is the only one who hasn't won a championship. However, with 11 victories, 26 podium finishes, and six pole positions, he stands as one of the most successful drivers in the history of the series.

Bird has spent the last three seasons racing for Jaguar, achieving two wins during the first of those campaigns in Diriyah and New York. However, his performance waned in the subsequent seasons, with no victories, and in the 2022/23 season, he could only secure an eighth-place finish.

After being replaced by Nick Cassidy at Jaguar, rumors started circulating that Bird could potentially join McLaren, and this speculation has now been confirmed.

“I'm super excited to get going with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team," Bird said.

"Becoming part of a team with so much heritage and prestige as the McLaren Racing family feels special.

"We know there is some work to do ahead of Season 10, to ensure we get to where we want to be, which is at the front of the Formula E pack. It feels great to be part of the team and I can't wait to kick off the season preparations, I'm super motivated and driven to deliver success with the team in Season 10.

In its first season in Formula E, McLaren finished eighth in the constructors' championship and scored a podium finish

In this way, Bird will replace Rene Rast at McLaren and will race alongside Jake Hughes in what will be the team's second season in Formula E.

Brown, confident in his driver pairing

McLaren's CEO, Zak Brown, believes that Bird and Hughes are two of the top drivers on the grid, making them one of the strongest pairings in the championship. The team aims to further establish its presence in the category, striving for more podiums and wins.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Sam to the McLaren Racing family. Throughout his time in Formula E, Sam has proven himself to be an impressive talent, and we are eager to leverage his experience and expertise to help bring the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team further success in Season 10. Alongside Jake, I’m confident that we have one of the strongest pairings on the Formula E grid. Bring on Season 10!,” he said.

