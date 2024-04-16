F1 star reveals how Verstappen and Hamilton rivalry influenced key decision

Lando Norris has shared his belief in McLaren, and how past driver rivalries impacted a recent major decision in his career.

The 2023 season saw Norris finish on the podium seven times, concluding the season in sixth with 205 points. However, a coveted race win remained elusive for the talented Brit, who holds the unwanted record for most podium finishes without a victory.

Norris' faith in McLaren's future remains strong, however, leading him to extend his contract with the team well beyond 2025.

The team have made impressive strides throughout last season, particularly the crucial upgrades that transformed their performance, and played a vital role in his decision.

Now his sights are firmly set not only on winning races, but also challenging Verstappen for the ultimate prize - the world championship.

Norris: 'I'm not afraid of Max

Norris didn't shy away from the obvious elephant in the room when discussing his championship aspirations.

"I believe I can achieve a championship at McLaren, that’s why I signed another contract," he told the Guardian.

"I absolutely think I can go up against Max and give him a good challenge. But I also rate Max, so for anyone it’s extremely difficult to go up against Max in his team and challenge him for a world championship."

Norris further argued that Verstappen joining Mercedes wouldn't have been a smart move when the Silver Arrows attempted to sign him as a youngster.

"He could have moved to Mercedes back in the day and gone up against Lewis [Hamilton] but would it have been a smart idea to have done that? Probably not and he probably wouldn’t be in a Red Bull now and it would be a different story," Norris added.

"I am not afraid in any way of Max, I’m excited to be against Max. People rate him as up with the best, so I would like to prove myself by going up against that.

"I look forward to being able to battle him, but genuinely for position and not to have him half a second a lap quicker and just drive past me."

