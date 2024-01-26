Norris commits F1 future to McLaren with long-term deal

Lando Norris has committed his long-term F1 future to McLaren, with his new deal extending beyond the regulations revamp in 2026.

Norris' future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with his impressive performances in papaya leading to reported interest from the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Those rumours, at least for now, have been squashed, with the British star putting pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with the Woking-based outfit.

Speaking after extending his contract until at least 2026, Norris said McLaren felt like 'home'.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya," he said to McLaren's in-house media.

"I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

“I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come," Brown said. "It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

