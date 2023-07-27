Norris drops McLaren future HINT amid transfer speculation

Harry Smith

Thursday 27 July 2023 12:27

Lando Norris has insisted that he is not thinking about a long-term future away from McLaren as speculation about a move elsewhere continues to increase.

The 23-year-old Briton has been one of the standout drivers of the 2023 season, impressing once again in Hungary where he secured a second consecutive P2 finish for McLaren.

Norris made his F1 debut with McLaren back in 2019 and has since been one of the most consistent drivers on the grid, but his impressive displays have attracted plenty of admirers.

Red Bull have been open in their admiration for Norris, who they see as a long-term partner for Max Verstappen.

However, Norris' current McLaren contract runs until the end of 2025 and with the team making giant strides forward in the development race this season, he could be persuaded to stick it out with the team.

No temptations for Norris

“It’s not something I think about," Norris told Channel 4 during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend when asked about his long-term McLaren future.

“I see it a lot on social media and all this nonsense because a lot of people come up with some of these things that I see.

“I’m happy with the team."

Lando Norris secured back-to-back P2 finishes thanks to his drive in Hungary

Norris did caveat his statement by reiterating his desire to win races in F1. The 23-year-old has eight podiums but has never stood on the top step.

“I could be happier if we were winning races but I also know that it takes time and a lot of effort, a lot of dedication to it.

“But that’s what I signed up for.”

