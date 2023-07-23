Piastri issues McLaren apology after 'TOUGH RACING' thwarts podium chances

Joe Ellis

Sunday 23 July 2023 23:57

Oscar Piastri issued an apology to his McLaren team despite a comfortable top-five finish in Hungary.

The 22-year-old got up to second at the start as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's battle hampered Lando Norris but his team-mate got through at the first stop.

Piastri was then pushed wide as Sergio Perez came charging through the field, although the Australian didn't think it was unfair racing.

He did then slip behind Hamilton as the Mercedes man came back into the mix late on, which spawned the apology from Piastri to his team.

READ MORE: Verstappen claims RECORD Hungarian GP victory after fending off McLaren charge

Piastri: It was tough racing

Oscar Piastri has scored 22 points in his last two races after finishing fourth in Silverstone

“Nah, it was tough racing,” Piastri told Fox Sports Mexico. “In the end, when you finish 30 seconds behind there is not much to argue about. Just tough racing.

“I’m still learning about manoeuvres and strategy so I’ll keep on growing and would like to apologise to the team because I know we could have had better result today.”

Piastri's 10 points in Budapest sees him close to within four of Esteban Ocon who retired on the opening lap of the race along with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly.

His consistency has helped McLaren go 40 points ahead of the French outfit and only 80 behind Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings