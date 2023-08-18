Manufacturer gives UPDATE on controversial Verstappen award saga

Jay Winter

Friday 18 August 2023 12:57

Max Verstappen's Hungary Grand Prix replacement trophy is reaching its final stages, with the porcelain cup set to be completed at the end of September.

Despite Verstappen beating McLaren driver Lando Norris by an impressive 33 seconds at the Hungaroring last month, the Dutchman's podium celebrations were overshadowed by a big blunder from the Brit.

As Norris brought out his routine champagne celebration where he slams his bottle onto the winner's podium, Verstappen's elegant prize came toppling down resulting in the delicate porcelain trophy meeting an untimely demise.

The incident swiftly transformed into the talk of the town, dominating headlines across the globe and captivating the motorsport community for days on end.

Verstappen with his shattered trophy in Hungary

The day after the trophy's untimely demise, the CEO of the company, Herendi Porcelán, which sculpted the prize, made a commitment to mend the situation.

The revered porcelain manufacturer undertook the ambitious task of re-creating the ornate trophy, aimed at restoring the symbol of Verstappen's victory.

The initial crafting of the unique, hand-made creation required the collective effort of over thirty skilled artisans, spanning a duration of nearly six months.

Fortunately, the restoration process is somewhat expedited due to the absence of the necessity to re-develop the intricate design, patterns, and colours from scratch.

The prospect of Verstappen receiving his recreated trophy has therefore been expedited.

"Production started at the beginning of August and the painting and gilding work is currently underway," said Herendi Porcelán CEO Dr Attila Simon exclusively to Formula.hu.

"We will be ready by the end of September at the latest."

