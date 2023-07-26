Mercedes BRUTALLY mock Verstappen after Hungary drama

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Mercedes have taken a cheeky dig at Max Verstappen and Red Bull after the wild podium celebrations in Hungary.

The Dutchman cruised to a dominant win at the Hungaroring but things went wrong on the podium as his trophy was broken by Lando Norris' champagne smash.

The 40,000 euro porcelain trophy is going to be replaced in due course, but Mercedes have taken the chance to have fun with the incident in the meantime.

On Twitter, Mercedes posted a picture of the 2012 trophy in the team's collection and followed up the picture with: "Don’t worry, we’ll be extra careful."

Harmless banter

Don’t worry, we’ll be extra careful. 😅 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 25, 2023

In the current age of F1 fans becoming more and more dedicated to specific teams and drivers, this kind of light-hearted fun is exactly what the sport needs.

Red Bull and Mercedes fans are arguably get the most heated with one another, especially if there is an incident between the two teams.

A lot of it stems from the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, but it wasn't Red Bull who brought the safety car.

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Verstappen has only fuelled the fire and when the teams can joke like this on social media, it is a timely reminder that this is all just a bit of fun.

