'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium
Formula 1 fans once again hailed Lewis Hamilton as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with the Briton's 200th podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton improved on his own podium record to make history in Hungary, moving further clear of Michael Schumacher on 155, Sebastian Vettel on 122 and even Max Verstappen on 107 podiums.
A crash between Verstappen and Hamilton saw the Dutch driver leave the track, allowing the Mercedes man to carry on and finish in the top three once more, with the FIA taking action after the race.
Ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton, there was further drama as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris followed McLaren team orders for a one-two finish which left Norris frustrated that he was not the driver that finished first.
Despite that, racing fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were more concerned with praising Hamilton and crowning him the GOAT of Formula 1 once more.
F1 Twitter hails Hamilton as the GOAT
Don't let this McLaren drama distract you from this Lewis Hamilton masterclass— ۟ (@tracingpoint) July 21, 2024
-Podium in the 4th fastest car
-Perfect wheel to wheel racing against Verstappen in a rapid Red Bull
-Perfectly managed his gap to Leclerc on the third stint
What a way to get his 200th podium.. GOAT pic.twitter.com/gQdEQ5w8ho
LEWIS HAMILTON 200th PODIUM!!!! MY GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AY2SYVqVLt— B (@tshepi_rt) July 21, 2024
Defensive masterclass 💯— Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) July 21, 2024
200th podium 🏆
Jumping RUS and PER for P6 in the standings 🆙️6️⃣th
I know who my goat is 🐐😌#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/7WHYOjkzJ8
104 poles. 104 wins. 200 podiums. 7 world championships.— deni (@fiagirly) July 21, 2024
stratospheric level. unprecedented greatness.
Simply, Sir Lewis Hamilton. 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/ScJ1LfJ8oe
200th Podium for Goated Sir Lewis Hamilton!!! pic.twitter.com/94ounP4fSs— out of context Sir Lewis Hamilton (@askolatte) July 21, 2024
Sir Lewis Hamilton sets a new record for career podiums (200) previously held by Sir Lewis Hamilton (199)#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5LrKpesz54— Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) July 21, 2024
lewis hamilton schooling max verstappen, welcome back 2021— al (@sirhqmilton) July 21, 2024
pic.twitter.com/sxmRFb8fyo
Lewis Hamilton pockets when he gets to his hotel room tonight pic.twitter.com/zkH5hD4OVT— ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) July 21, 2024
Lewis Hamilton 🐐— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) July 21, 2024
Podium #1 Podium #200 pic.twitter.com/o9lx1jgzKX
