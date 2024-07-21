close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium

'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium

'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium

'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium

Formula 1 fans once again hailed Lewis Hamilton as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with the Briton's 200th podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton improved on his own podium record to make history in Hungary, moving further clear of Michael Schumacher on 155, Sebastian Vettel on 122 and even Max Verstappen on 107 podiums.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton investigation as F1 star lands maiden win

READ MORE: Verstappen and Hamilton CRASH as FIA take action in Hungary

A crash between Verstappen and Hamilton saw the Dutch driver leave the track, allowing the Mercedes man to carry on and finish in the top three once more, with the FIA taking action after the race.

Ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton, there was further drama as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris followed McLaren team orders for a one-two finish which left Norris frustrated that he was not the driver that finished first.

Despite that, racing fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - were more concerned with praising Hamilton and crowning him the GOAT of Formula 1 once more.

READ MORE: Verstappen misses podium as CONTROVERSIAL team orders mar stunning race

F1 Twitter hails Hamilton as the GOAT

READ MORE: LAP ONE: Verstappen in controversial incident in HUGE Hungarian GP drama

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Sebastian Vettel Michael Schumacher Hungarian Grand Prix
Norris and Hamilton involved in SPICY exchange at Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

Norris and Hamilton involved in SPICY exchange at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
All-out McLaren 'WAR' and 'whinging' Verstappen - GPFans Hungarian GP Hot Takes
Hungarian Grand Prix

All-out McLaren 'WAR' and 'whinging' Verstappen - GPFans Hungarian GP Hot Takes

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Piastri claims STUNNING maiden victory as FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 15 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

'Don't let McLaren drama distract from Hamilton masterclass' - GOAT hailed after 200th podium

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Norris and Hamilton involved in SPICY exchange at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

All-out McLaren 'WAR' and 'whinging' Verstappen - GPFans Hungarian GP Hot Takes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm Verstappen and Hamilton investigation as F1 star lands maiden win

  • 3 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA announce ASTONISHING Verstappen and Hamilton clash verdict

  • Yesterday 19:45
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x