Williams driver Alex Albon has reflected on his Hungarian Grand Prix performance, humorously suggesting that he could have skipped the race and stayed in the hotel instead.

Despite finishing just outside the points in P11, Albon acknowledges the importance of every position in the highly competitive world of Formula 1.

"I'm a little tired. It was physical. One of those races where it felt like a great race for us. P11, could have stayed in the Hotel," Albon joked to the F1 Nation Podcast.

When questioned about his perspective on points and the value of each position, Albon responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark, "I think I'm a changed man. I have different expectations.

"No in all fairness, it all helps you know that even P11, it matters because if we are tied on points in the constructors' championship, they look at P11. All this kind of thing, so it's still worthy."

Williams car is 'tricky'

Albon has hauled 11 points for Williams for far, placing him P13 in the drivers' standings

Williams weren't tipped to do particularly well at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the FW45's strengths being polar opposite to the Hungaroring's track characteristics.

"Our car is tricky. We knew [the track] wouldn't suit us, but we twisted away," he added.

"We expected to be really struggling around here and we weren't. So it just shows that we are making progress.

"Basically, for our car, we want long straights, high-speed corners, basically as little drag as possible and this track is everything against that. So P11 is still good."

With the Belgian Grand Prix on the horizon, Albon looks ahead with enthusiasm, concluding: "We've only got a few days, so I'm ready."

Spa-Francorchamps could well be a track that favours the straight-line speed of the Williams as F1 heads to the north of Europe this weekend.

