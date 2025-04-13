F1 star subject to lie detector test

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has been subjected to a lie detector test ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Thai-British driver has had a strong start to the season, scoring points at all three races of the season thus far and contributing 18 of his teams 19 points.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz has been hit with a mixture of bad luck and underperformance since his winter move from Ferrari, his only point of the season coming when three drivers ahead of him were disqualified at the Chinese Grand Prix – including both drivers of the team he was levered out of.

Sky Sports collared Albon for a TV segment which will air over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, in which they hooked him up to a lie detector and grilled him on various topics.

Albon takes lie detector quiz

In a short teaser for the segment posted on Sky Sports F1's Twitter account, Albon can be seen saying: "Nothing you can ask is going to get me killed, I hope."

It's theoretically possible for Albon to say something in response to a question which provoked some kind of vigilante response, but it's unlikely that interviewer Simon Lazenby would ask something to prompt such a controversial answer.

Indeed, the one question shown so far was Lazenby asking about Albon's childhood crushes (Emma Watson) before saying in response 'from Harry Potter? I liked Voldemort'.

Read into that what you will.

