Both Alpines OUT after Daniel Ricciardo involved in first corner carnage

Sunday 23 July 2023 15:17 - Updated: 15:23

Daniel Ricciardo didn't have the start to his F1 comeback he was hoping for as he made contact with multiple cars.

The AlphaTauri man got ahead of the very slow-starting Zhou Guanyu, who plummeted from his fifth starting spot, but the Chinese racer braked too late.

His Alfa Romeo hit Ricciardo in the rear which then punted the Australian into the two Alpine drivers, who both had to retire on the opening lap of the race.

It's a nightmare for the French team in their battle with McLaren, who got past Lewis Hamilton at the start to sit second and third in the race.

Back-to-back disasters

Double DNFs are never a good thing for any team when the battle in the midfield is so close but it is particularly bad for Alpine.

Neither car saw the chequered flag last time out at the British GP as McLaren put 30 points on them in their home race.

They are going to have a similar points gain in the battle for fifth this weekend too, although this time there was little the Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly could do.

