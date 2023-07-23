Norris fumes over being 'SCREWED OVER' in drive to Hungary podium

Joe Ellis

Lando Norris was annoyed after the Hungarian Grand Prix despite claiming his second successive podium for McLaren.

The 23-year-old was fuming after being bumped behind his team-mate Oscar Piastri at the first turn, even though he passed Lewis Hamilton at the second corner.

Norris did get ahead of his rookie team-mate during the first pitstop cycle and went on to beat him by nearly 30 seconds as the Australian came home fifth.

Norris was pleased to take another 18 points away from the weekend but wanted a cleaner run through the opening corner of the race.

Norris: We got a lot of abuse

“Tough race, not an easy one," Norris said to Nico Rosberg after the race. "Especially with Checo catching up at the end, but he didn’t have enough pace to catch up, so I’m happy.

"I had to fight for a little bit in the beginning, I got a bit screwed over in turn one. Another podium for us and McLaren which is amazing.

“A lot of hard work, great teamwork. Everyone back in the factory did an amazing job. I think we knew it in the beginning, we were going to struggle and we looked pretty poor.

"We got a lot of abuse for McLaren and saying they weren’t doing a good enough job. I’m happy we finally proved some people wrong."

