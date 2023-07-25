Marko gives STRONG reaction to Ricciardo's AlphaTauri debut

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 25 July 2023 08:42

Helmut Marko has already patted himself on the back for the decision to replace Nyck de Vries with Daniel Ricciardo.

The Red Bull boss wanted to get the 'Honey Badger' onto the grid and did so at the expense of De Vries, who hadn't scored a point all season.

Ricciardo made his F1 return at the Hungarian GP and recovered from lap one contact to finish 13th and ahead of his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Marko believes that this one performance from Ricciardo is enough to justify his bold decision at AlphaTauri.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Marko: The change worked out perfectly

Daniel Ricciardo looked right at home in his first race of 2023

"It was a very confident and mature performance (from Ricciardo)," Marko said, as per Sky Sports Germany.

"He lost three or four places due to the collision after the start. 13th place is okay. But it's also the positive momentum that he brought to the team and a stabilization of the technical statements and changes - the change worked out perfectly."

It was a positive weekend all-round for Red Bull as Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Hungaroring.

Sergio Perez made Q3 for the first time since Miami and even though he qualified ninth, he showed great pace in the race to claim a podium.

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power