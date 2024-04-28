Red Bull chief in BRUTAL putdown of key F1 feature
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted that he is not a big fan of the F1 Sprint Races, despite it being a key feature of the Austrian Grand Prix, an event organised by the current Constructors' Championship leaders.
Writing for Speedweek,com, Marko outlined his reservations about the sprint format, stating that while they provide a 'bonus for the spectators', they often take some of the gloss off the main event.
"We now had the first sprint weekend of the year, the second will follow soon, in Miami. I have two opinions about the sprint format," wrote the Austrian.
"It is simply a bonus for the spectators and therefore for the organiser that the fans are offered a qualifying on Friday and a race on Saturday.
“These two days are therefore easier to market than the classic weekend format. That's the commercial side."
Marko: I prefer the traditional format
He continued: “On the sporting side, I'm more of a fan of the traditional process because a sprint takes something away from the main event.
"In addition, because the competitors only have one free practice session, the coordination can be wrong, as happened to us two years ago in Brazil.
“With the regulations at the time, under which hardly any changes to the car were allowed, a race was as good as lost.
“Conclusion on the sprint: as an organiser 'yes', as a racing fan 'no.'"
The Austrian Grand Prix takes place over the weekend of June 28-30 at the Red Bull Ring, and is one of six Sprint Races spread across the 2024 season.
