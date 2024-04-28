Hamilton dealt major Newey blow as shock COMPLICATION revealed
Hamilton dealt major Newey blow as shock COMPLICATION revealed
Adrian Newey is wanted by several of Red Bull’s rivals – but they may have to wait longer to acquire his signature than they anticipated.
It was announced on Thursday that the 65-year-old was set to leave the team after nearly two decades with the Milton Keynes-based squad.
READ MORE: Newey's wife 'scoping out properties' in MAJOR hint over next move
Newey is believed to be unsettled by the power struggle at the team caused by the allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague against team principal Christian Horner, which he continues to deny.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company, but the matter is due to be revisited with fresh evidence coming to the table.
Newey could be unavailable until 2027
Newey has built championship winning cars at Williams and McLaren and has been a stalwart at Red Bull since joining in 2006, designing the cars that won them seven drivers’ and six constructors’ titles.
His signature will no doubt be one of the most sought after in the paddock if he is to depart the team, with Ferrari and Aston Martin both showing a keen interest in the Brit.
The latter have already made an ambitious approach to sign Newey as they prepare for the future, following Fernando Alonso’s recent contract extension.
Upon his sensational move to Maranello, Lewis Hamilton has hinted at the possibility of Newey joining him at Ferrari, but the supposed agreements in the engineer’s contract may prevent him from leaving anytime soon.
READ MORE: F1 team set to axe BOTH star drivers
It had been reported that Newey may be able to negotiate an exit from the team at the end of the season, but a statement from Red Bull reiterated that he is under contract with the team until 2025 and that they were unaware of him joining another team.
Furthermore, according to motorsport.com, there are ‘contractual non-complete clauses’ that could prevent him from leaving for another 12 months beyond that, effectively meaning that Newey would be unavailable to another team until 2027.
Whatever the situation may be, it is certainly something teams across the paddock will be monitoring closely.
READ MORE: Hamilton form raises Ferrari F1 move fears
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton dealt major Newey blow as shock COMPLICATION revealed
- 55 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Incredible Verstappen exit clause reignites F1 rival talks as Mercedes milestone reveals shock RED livery
- 2 hours ago
Horner outlines Ricciardo target to save F1 dream as major Newey announcement made - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Mercedes reveal shock RED livery to celebrate historic milestone
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo makes five-race admission in bid to survive F1 axe
- Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull is 'burning' after Horner and Marko display
- Yesterday 20:57