Red Bull announce strong statement over Newey departure claims

Red Bull have responded to reports that legendary engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team.

It was announced on Thursday that the 65-year-old is set to depart the Milton Keynes-based squad due to the situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company after he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

However, Newey is said to be unsettled by the matter which has caused a power struggle within the team involving the Thai side of the ownership (who backed Horner) and Red Bull GmbH (who initially wanted to remove Horner from his position).

Newey and Horner will go separate ways

Red Bull have responded to the reports

Red Bull's response to Newey departure reports

Newey has built title winning cars with Williams and McLaren and has been a stalwart for Red Bull since he joined the team in 2006, designing the cars that won them their seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships.

It has been reported that the Brit may be allowed to leave the team at the end of the season, with several teams no doubt keeping tabs on the situation.

However, as per Reuters, Red Bull have reiterated that Newey is under contract with the team until the end of 2025.

A spokesman from Red Bull added that they were ‘unaware of him joining any other team’.

Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari and Aston Martin are believed to have made an ambitious offer to try and land his signature.

