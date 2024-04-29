McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

McLaren have announced that they have decided to release one of their racing drivers after an injury they sustained earlier this year.

The Woking-based squad first entered IndyCar as a joint entry with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports with the name ‘Arrow McLaren SP’, before acquiring a 75 per cent stake in the team after the 2021 season, and the team is now known simply as Arrow McLaren.

READ MORE: Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

While they have enjoyed success across F1, IndyCar and Formula E so far this season, McLaren have suffered a string of injuries to their drivers; most recently Lando Norris injured his nose while celebrating King’s Day in Amsterdam, with the severity of the incident not yet confirmed.

Another driver to sustain a serious injury was IndyCar’s David Malukas, and his absence has now led to big consequences for his career with Arrow McLaren.

READ MORE: F1 legend confident about Newey to Ferrari

McLaren Arrow race in IndyCar

Lando Norris injured his nose in Amsterdam on Saturday

Malukas released by Arrow Mclaren

Malukas joined McLaren in September 2023 after champion Alex Palou opted not to join up with the team.

The American was set to compete in his third IndyCar season this year, but in February he broke his left wrist in a mountain biking accident.

McLaren had hoped that he would be available after the season-opener in St Petersburg, but the 22-year-old has yet to feature in any of the four races this season, with no return date confirmed.

The team have run two different drivers in Malukas’ place alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi, in Callum Ilott, who raced in St Petersburg and The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, and Theo Pourchaire, who raced in Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park.

Ilott and Pourchaire both race in different series in the World Endurance Championship and Super Formula respectively, and McLaren wrote in a statement that they are ‘finalising their driver assignments’ for the remainder of the season, and will announce Malukas’ long-term replacement in due course.

READ MORE: Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK after team snub revealed

David Malukas broke his left wrist in February

Speaking about his departure, Malukas said: “The past three months have been challenging. I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized.

“I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.

“I’ve done everything possible to speed up the rehab process—treatments, physiotherapy, strength training—but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated.

“Every injury is different, and every body heals at a different pace. I’ll turn my full attention to getting back to 100 percent and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win.”

READ MORE: ‘Absolute b******s’ - Newey’s wife SLAMS Red Bull F1 claims

Related