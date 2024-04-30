close global

'Official' Red Bull statement on Newey exit IMMINENT

An official Red Bull statement on the future of chief technical officer Adrian Newey's future with the team is imminent, according to reports.

Newey's place within the team has been called into question of late, with BBC Sport reporting last week that he had expressed his desire to leave, in part because of the ongoing situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

While Red Bull issued a strong statement proclaiming how their design guru was contracted until the end of 2025 and that they were 'unaware' of Newey looking to join any other team, headlines have continued to come thick and fast.

It was understood that the 65-year-old was taken by surprise by the timing of these headlines, as were the world champion outfit, who have suffered a turbulent few months.

Adrian Newey's future has been up in the air of late
Who might Adrian Newey team up with next?

When will Newey departure be announced?

However, now, F1 Insider are reporting that an official statement could be released later on Tuesday, with more details expected about the timescale for the Brit's departure.

Newey, who has helped the team win 13 world championship titles in total over almost two decades with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, does have a contract until the end of 2025, and whether or not he will be released from that contract early is expected to be announced imminently.

If the legendary designer is forced to take a year of gardening leave, he may not be able to team up with a rival team until at least 2026, meaning he would likely miss giving valuable input on a team's design ahead of sweeping new regulations coming into Formula 1.

Aston Martin have reportedly put an 'offer' on the table for Newey, while former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese has recently revealed his confidence in Newey turning around the fortunes of an underperforming Ferrari outfit.

