F1 legend confident about Newey to Ferrari

The Formula 1 world was recently rocked by news that Adrian Newey would be leaving Red Bull, and a fellow F1 legend thinks he would be a success at Ferrari - if the blockbuster move happens.

Newey is widely regarded as one of the best engineers in the history of the sport, and his Red Bull cars have steered Max Verstappen to three consecutive drivers' world titles, with a fourth looking increasingly likely.

READ MORE: McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

But it was recently leaked to British and then global media that Newey would be leaving Red Bull after growing unhappy with the off-track controversy surrounding team principle Christian Horner, who was accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' by a colleague.

Red Bull have denied that Newey will leave, pointing out that he is under contract until the end of 2025.

READ MORE: Newey set for CRUCIAL meeting over Red Bull future

Adrian Newey is disappointed with Christian Horner

Ferraris could soon have Adrian Newey's mark

Ferrari championship bid with Newey

Asked if Ferrari should be willing to buy Newey out of that contract, former F1 star Riccardo Patrese was in little doubt.

"Definitely yes, it's worth it, because he's the champion of engineers," Patrese, who took Newey's Williams FW14 to victory in Mexico in 1991, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If Adrian comes we win. I know him well, we're friends. In my years at Williams we built an excellent relationship, and I know that he's very happy at home, he loves being in England. So I don't know that he leaves Red Bull and joins Ferrari, I'm reading about it in the newspapers.

"I'd be very happy about it, so I'd go and see him more often. And also because he is aerodynamics: everything he touches wins."

Newey's wife was reportedly in the Maranello area recently looking for houses, and Newey has said before that it would be a 'regret' not to work with Lewis Hamilton at some point in his career.

Hamilton will join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025, and Patrese for one would be delighted for Newey to follow.

READ MORE: Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK after team snub revealed

Related