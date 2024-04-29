Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK after team snub revealed

After Lewis Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari for 2025 was announced before the start of the 2024 season, cracks are beginning to show.

The seven-time world champion's form with Mercedes has been less than impressive at the start of the season, failing to finish higher than seventh in any of the five races, and not beating team-mate George Russell in any race so far.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt major Newey blow as shock COMPLICATION revealed

Indeed, it is over two years since Hamilton last claimed a victory in Formula 1, a stunning statistic considering he has the most race wins in the sport of all time.

What's been particularly stark about this season's results so far, however, is that, although the W15 is seemingly below par compared to rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, mistakes from the 39-year-old have seen him fall down much lower than expected.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz in 2025

Hamilton's miserable Mercedes bow

Hamilton currently sits ninth in the drivers' championship, with a second place finish during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race the only promising sign in an otherwise bleak season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz meanwhile, who Hamilton will be replacing at Ferrari from 2025, has started off the season in fine fashion, with a race victory and two podiums to his name.

The Spaniard sits fourth in the championship, despite having had to miss a race through appendicitis surgery at the Saudi Arabian GP.

These performances have led many to suggest that his snub from Ferrari was harsh, and that both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton may not have done enough to prove they should have the coveted seats with the Maranello outfit over Sainz.

Now, GPFans have conducted a poll on the matter, asking fans who they think should carry Ferrari into 2025.

Shockingly, 60% of fans believe that Hamilton should not be at the team in 2025, with the Brit being snubbed for the current partnership of Leclerc and Sainz.

29% of fans picked the already decided upon lineup of Hamilton and Leclerc in the poll, while 11% suggested that it is Leclerc who should be replaced, in a driver duo of Hamilton and Sainz.

READ MORE: Cullen relationship blossoms with new star after moving on from Hamilton

Related