Leclerc SLATED by F1 champion in Sainz comparison - 'Impressed and depressed'

A former F1 champion threw shade at Charles Leclerc's performance with Ferrari so far this season.

Leclerc arrived in 2024 with high hopes, having secured a long-term contract with the Scuderia but the Monegasque driver's campaign has been overshadowed by his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Although Leclerc currently sits in second place in the drivers standings with 47 points - seven points ahead of the Spaniard - most of that is down to the fact Sainz missed Saudi Arabia to undergo appendix surgery.

Leclerc managed podium finishes in Jeddah and Melbourne but hasn't claimed a victory since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

Sainz, on the other hand, has put on a strong showing so far this season, starting with a podium in Bahrain and going on to take a sensational victory in Australia, leading Ferrari to a dominant 1-2 finish just weeks after going under the knife in hospital.

While the Italian team extended Leclerc's contract earlier this year, they made the surprising decision to replace Sainz with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season - leaving the former McLaren driver's future in F1 uncertain.

Leclerc hasn't won a race since 2022 in Austria

Sainz is currently without a race seat for next year

'Not a good look' for Leclerc

World champion Damon Hill has weighed in on the situation at Ferrari following the qualifying session in Japan, where Sainz secured a strong P4 while Leclerc languished in P8.

"I think we ought to categorise that session into impressed and depressed," he said.

Damon Hill is not impressed with Charles Leclerc's form in Ferrari

"Basically, there's people who impressed a lot and their team-mate perhaps hasn't done such a great job.

"And you can only say that the reason Charles is unhappy is because he's been beaten by a guy on top form, who is leaving the team and it's not a good look."

