Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has hinted at his future in Formula 1 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen has been an unstoppable force in F1 for the past few years. The young Dutchman has secured three consecutive drivers' championships, rewriting the record books along the way.

His 2023 season was his most dominant yet, with a record-breaking 19 wins out of 22 races, securing his third consecutive title in dominant fashion. He also finished the year with a record 21 podium finishes and an astounding 575 points, more than double his closest rival and teammate, Sergio Perez.

Verstappen's reign continued into the 2024 season with back-to-back victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, leading Red Bull to commanding one-two finishes in both races. However, his momentum was halted in the Australian Grand Prix when a mechanical failure forced him to retire early, snapping his nine-race winning streak.

While Verstappen and Red Bull seems like a match made in heaven, recent controversy surrounding Christian Horner has caused internal friction within the team.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028

Verstappen coy on F1 future

Rumours have swirled recently about key figures leaving, most notably Helmut Marko, Verstappen's long-term mentor. The Dutchman has even hinted that he would reconsider his future with the Milton Keynes outfit if they parted ways with Marko.

Verstappen's comments ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP have added further intrigue. When asked about his future in F1 during Thursday's press conference in Suzuka, he said, "I'm very happy where I'm at, and we want to keep it that way."

However, his stance shifted when discussing his long-term plans.

"I have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. After that, I first want to see if I actually want to continue," he added.

"For me that's the most important thing, it's not so much about 'where'. These kind of things I don't really think about."

Verstappen's words suggest he's content at Red Bull for now, but his long-term future seems wide open.

With his incredible talent and a potentially attractive alternative in Mercedes, the F1 driver market could be set for a major shakeup in the coming years.

